‘Beauty and the Beast’: New TV Spot Finds Emma Watson Singing “Belle”

Disney has offered another new look at Beauty and the Beast by way of a brand new TV spot that aired during the Golden Globes. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the titular beast, offering up a live-action reimagining of the 1993 musical that became the first animated film to earn a Best Picture nomination. Belle stumbled upon the Beast’s castle when her father (played by Kevin Kline) is taken prisoner. Once there, she befriends the beast and strikes up a romantic relationship that may or may not involve ballroom dancing.

In this new TV spot, we get to hear a snippet of Watson singing “Belle” while some bits of new footage play. The singing abilities of the cast is probably one of the biggest question marks going into this film given that the animated feature benefited from Broadway vets, but it sounds like Watson can certainly hold her own.

Watch the TV spot below. The film also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Audra McDonald. Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters on March 17th.

On March 17, experience an adventure in the great wide somewhere. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/NUAUtpMfsH — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 9, 2017

