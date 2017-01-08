‘Beauty and the Beast’: New TV Spot Finds Emma Watson Singing “Belle”

Disney has offered another new look at Beauty and the Beast by way of a brand new TV spot that aired during the Golden Globes. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the titular beast, offering up a live-action reimagining of the 1993 musical that became the first animated film to earn a Best Picture nomination. Belle stumbled upon the Beast’s castle when her father (played by Kevin Kline) is taken prisoner. Once there, she befriends the beast and strikes up a romantic relationship that may or may not involve ballroom dancing.
In this new TV spot, we get to hear a snippet of Watson singing “Belle” while some bits of new footage play. The singing abilities of the cast is probably one of the biggest question marks going into this film given that the animated feature benefited from Broadway vets, but it sounds like Watson can certainly hold her own.
Watch the TV spot below. The film also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Audra McDonald. Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters on March 17th.
On March 17, experience an adventure in the great wide somewhere. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/NUAUtpMfsH
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 9, 2017
Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast:
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.
Directed by Oscar® winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, “Beauty and the Beast” is produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. “Beauty and the Beast” will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.