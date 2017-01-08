New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Poster Reveals the Human Versions of Lumiere, Cogsworth and More

0

Disney has unveiled a new poster for Beauty and the Beast, and it gives us our first look at the human counterparts of some of the CG characters. The film is a live-action adaptation of the classic story, but more specifically is based on Disney’s own 1993 animated iteration that garnered a Best Picture nomination. Dreamgirls and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn director Bill Condon takes the helm with Alan Menken returning to bring the classic original songs back—plus a new diddy or two.

In this poster, we get to see Ewan McGregor as a very French Lumiere, Ian McKellen hamming it up as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Audra McDonald as Gaderobe, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette. It’s certainly theatrical, and as with the animated film they’re not likely to appear as humans for too much of the movie’s screentime, but it’s certainly interesting to get a look at their get-ups.

We don’t have too long to wait for the film’s release, but thus far Disney’s been knocking these live-action adaptations out fo the park, so hopes are high. Check out the poster below and check back later tonight for a new trailer/TV spot that’ll debut during the Golden Globes. The film also stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, and Stanley Tucci. Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters on March 17th.