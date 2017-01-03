‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Spot Features New Footage

0

A new TV spot for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast has surfaced, offering up a few bits of new footage. While it’s not a ton of new-ness, this is certainly of the year’s most anticipated films, so every little bit is noteworthy. Dreamgirls, Kinsey, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn filmmaker Bill Condon directs this live-action adaptation of the classic story, with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) filling the lead roles of Belle and the Beast.

Disney has, surprisingly, solidified a pretty stellar track record when it comes to mining its animated classics for live-action updates. Cinderella was a lush, endearing fairy tale; The Jungle Book pushed technology boundaries to wondrous results; and Pete’s Dragon was an unendingly compassionate, humanist take on the “boy befriends a dragon” story. So they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt, but Beauty and the Beast offers the biggest test yet as it’s a film that’s beloved and remembered fondly by an entire generation of relatively young moviegoers. It was also the first animated film to ever land a Best Picture nomination, so these are big shoes to fill.

The film’s trailers thus far have impressed, as does this brief TV spot. The production design is gorgeous, and while I’m still waiting to be wowed by the CG-effects that bring the Beast to life, Condon looks to have at least nailed the tone and aesthetic.

Check out the new TV spot below. The film also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thopmson. Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters on March 17th.