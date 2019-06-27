‘SNL’s Beck Bennett Joins ‘Bill & Ted 3’ as Princess Pair Returns for Sequel

0

Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett has been cast as Keanu Reeves‘ younger brother in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is bringing back Amy Stoch (Dallas) and Hal Landon Jr. (The Artist) as Bill’s stepmom Missy and Ted’s disciplinarian father, respectively. Meanwhile, Jayma Mays (Glee) and Erinn Hayes (Childrens Hospital) have signed on to play Bill’s wife, Princess Joanna, and Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth, Collider has confirmed.

Princesses Joanna and Elizabeth were previously played by Diane Franklin and Kimberley LaBelle in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and by Sarah Trigger and Annette Azcuy in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Bennett will be playing Ted’s brother, Deacon Logan, who was played by Frazier Bain in Excellent Adventure.

The sequel will find the Wyld Stallyns joined by their children in their quest to save the universe. Reeves and Alex Winter are set to return as the titular duo, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) and Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) will play their respective daughters. Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is also set to co-star, though his role is being kept under wraps. Elsewhere, William Sadler will return as Death, and Barry breakout Anthony Carrigan will play Bill and Ted’s “relentless adversary,” and I don’t know an adversary more relentless than Death… unless there’s a Death Jr., which would be in keeping with this film’s theme of family.

Face the Music will arrive in theaters more than 30 years after the original movie, and the long-gestating sequel will find the stakes higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing from a script by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Time is relative when it comes to this sci-fi franchise, but production is believed to be starting next month in New Orleans. Scott Kroopf is producing alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, and Steven Soderbergh is among the executive producers. David Haring and Patrick W. Dugan are financing the film, which Orion Pictures will release via its United Artists label on Aug. 21, 2020.

I’ve known Bennett since his Good Neighbor days at USC and it’s cool to see him joining a franchise that I’m sure we both grew up watching. I’ve always found him really funny, and he has since become a leading star of SNL. He has the Sundance movie Greener Grass, on the horizon along with a voice role in The Angry Birds Movie 2. Mays recently starred on the NBC comedy Trial & Error, while Hayes can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy series Huge in France. UTA represents Bennett and Mays, who is also repped by Framework, Hayes is repped by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment. Variety and Deadline split the exclusive in what was clearly a carefully orchestrated release.