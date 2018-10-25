First Look at ‘Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space’ Teases Natasha Allegri’s New Adventure

0

It’s a good day for fans of Natasha Allegri and her cartoon creation Bee and PuppyCat. The title team is returning for a new adventure exclusively on VRV in 2019, a fact celebrated in the first teaser for the new story, Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space. In this new story, our beloved characters will explore an expanded universe and combat problems big, small, totally weird and possibly dangerous, all while trying to make rent in time.

This new story from showrunner Allegri–featuring comfy pants and floor snacks, of course–will air only on the Cartoon Hangover Select channel on VRV and will feature longer, half-hour episodes, along with an extended season. Frederator Studios, the powerhouse behind such animated series as Castlevania, Adventure Time, and The Fairly OddParents, is co-producing the show with Tokyo-based OLM, Inc., known for the Pokémon animated franchise, which you may have heard of. OLM, Inc. will also have support from its subsidiary in L.A., Sprite Animation.

Check out the first footage from Bee and Puppycat: Lazy in Space below:

Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space is a brand new series coming in 2019! Check out http://beeandpuppycat.com/ for more updates.

While you wait for Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space to arrive next year, you can catch new episodes of Bravest Warriors airing every Friday now on VRV, only on the Cartoon Hangover Select channel. And if you’re a VRV subscriber, you’ll find a wide variety of content on the streaming platform today and everyday, all of which should tide you over until the new year’s offerings arrive!

