‘Before I Fall’ Trailer Finds Zoey Deutch Gets Trapped in a Teenage Time Loop

Ahead of the film’s Sundance debut this weekend, Open Road Films and Awesomeness Films have released a new trailer for Before I Fall, the young adult fantasy drama based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Oliver. Directed by Ry Russo-Young (Nobody Walks), the film stars Vampire Academy and Everybody Wants Some!! breakout Zoey Deutch as that classic too-perfect high school with it all whose life is thrown for a…loop. A time loop, if you will. After a fateful night ending in a tragic car accident, Samantha wakes up in her bed, fated to repeat the same day forever….or probably until she learns some life-affirming moral lesson.

The concept may be a bit over-familiar, but I love a good high-concept young adult yarn and Deutch has consistently been a charming on-screen presence and she’s no stranger to the YA scene. If Before I Fall is on the level of Beautiful Creatures and Vampire Academy (both of which are completely fun and underrated), I’ll consider it time well spent. And it seems to be hiding a moral about kindness, which we can all use a bit more of these days.

Scripted by Maria Maggenti (Monte Carlo), Before I Fall also stars Halston Sage, Logan Miller, Kian Lawley, Elena Kampouris, Cynthy Wu, Medalion Rahimi, Diego Boneta, and Jennifer Beals. Before I Fall debuts at Sundance on Saturday, January 21 and opens in theaters on March 3rd. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Before I Fall: