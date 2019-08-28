‘Before You Know It’ Filmmakers Detail the Journey from Sundance Lab to Theatrical Release

0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

Before You Know It turned out to be one of the most delightful surprises of Sundance 2019. I went into the screening knowing next to nothing about the project and walked out having really taken to the heart and humor in Hannah Pearl Utt‘s feature directorial debut. She also stars in the movie as Rachel Gurner, a stage manager who’s still living with her father, Mel (Mandy Patinkin), and sister, Jackie (Jen Tullock). Rachel is itching to start a life of her own but when a family tragedy strikes, she and Jackie must cope with a major revelation – their mother (Judith Light) is still alive and she’s actually a soap star.

I walked away from the Sundance screening appreciating Before You Know It mostly for its fun and charm, but after a second viewing, I was even more impressed by how strong the film’s dramatic beats are. It’s a crowd-pleaser with depth that serves as a super effective coming-of-age story in a variety of respects. I was lucky enough to catch up with Utt, Tullock, Light and co-star Mike Colter in Park City earlier this year, but I was especially eager for a longer chat with Utt and Tullock to discuss their extensive collaboration, their lengthy journey with this particular project, have them answer some “Collider Random Questions,” and so much more.

You can catch the full chat in the video at the top of this article or using the podcast audio below. Before You Know It hits select theaters on August 30th!

Hannah Pearl Utt & Jen Tullock: