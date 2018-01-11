‘Beirut’ Trailer Finds Jon Hamm Negotiating with Terrorists

0

Ahead of the film’s debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller Beirut. Written by Bourne Trilogy scribe Tony Gilroy and directed by The Machinist helmer Brad Anderson, the film takes place in 1982 and stars Jon Hamm as a U.S. diplomat and expert negotiator who is tasked by the CIA to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind. The film looks to tackle a variety of topics, from the fallout over the Munich Olympics tragedy to U.S. relations in the Middle East to one man trying to find the people responsible for killing his wife.

That’s a lot to juggle, but Gilroy is no stranger to weaving complex narratives in compelling ways. This is the guy who wrote and directed Michael Clayton and Duplicity and who lowkey did significant work on Rogue One, but he’s also the guy who wrote and directed The Bourne Legacy. So it’s kind of 50/50 as to how well Beirut stacks up, but Anderson is an interesting filmmaker coming off the 2013 thriller The Call, and the cast here is solid, so I’m intrigued by this one.

Check out the Beirut trailer for yourself below followed by the poster, and check back next week for our Sundance coverage, which just might include a full review of this one. The film also stars Rosamund Pike, Dean Norris, Shea Whigham, and Larry Pine. Beirut opens in theaters on April 13th.