This Week in Animation: ‘The Belko Experiment’ LEGO, Claymation Trailers Bring the Violence

This week saw some very violent animated treatments for the new, R-rated release The Belko Experiment, teased by a new LEGO trailer and claymation shorts. In more traditional family-friendly fare, some character details emerged for the highly anticipated new anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, specifically concerning Naruto and Sasuke. In renewal news, Disney XD has ordered up a second season of Big Hero 6: The Series before it even airs, while also launching Rocket & Groot, a series of animated shorts based on the Guardians of the Galaxy characters. Disney Junior also renewed its hit series Mickey and the Roadster Racers and The Lion Guard.

On the film front, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced the exclusive world premiere of Teen Titans: The Judas Contract at WonderCon 2017. There are also new trailers for Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom–the eighth film in the family-friendly franchise–and the English-language Canadian-French 3D computer-animated musical/adventure/comedy film Ballerina (now known as Leap!); that latter film also adds Kate McKinnon to the voice cast.

