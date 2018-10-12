Watch: Bella Thorne and the Cast of ‘I Still See You’ on Their Supernatural Thriller

0

Last week, Collider hosted an early screening of director Scott Speer’s supernatural thriller I Still See You. The film is set in a world where people and ghosts (called remnants) share the planet because of an accident that happened a decade ago where millions died. Since then, remnants are a normal part of society, and they appear almost everywhere, existing in a time loop where they are stuck doing the same thing over and over again. As the film opens, Bella Thorne’s character receives a threatening message from beyond the grave and she ends up joining a fellow student (Richard Harmon) to try and figure out what’s happening. Written by Jason Fuchs and based on the Daniel Waters’ novel Break My Heart One Thousand Times, I Still See You also stars Sara Thompson and Dermot Mulroney.

Shortly after the screening ended, I moderated a Q&A with Bella Thorne, Richard Harmon, Sara Thompson and screenwriter Jason Fuchs. During the wide-ranging discussion they shared some memorable moments from filming, talked about how the shoot was challenging due to the extreme cold, what it was like working with Scott Speer, how the casting process is never easy, how they each like to work on set, and more. In addition, they played “Ice Breakers,” which includes questions like what TV show they would like to guest star on, what film scared them as a kid, if they own any movie or TV show props, what they collect, what made them want to be part of the entertainment industry, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the trailer.

I Still See You is now playing in limited release and available On Demand.

Bella Thorne, Richard Harmon, Sara Thompson and Jason Fuchs:

How have they been describing the movie to people?

Jason Fuchs talks about how he got involved in the project and the book it’s based on.

The actors talk about the casting process and if they still get nervous when auditioning?

Jason talks about how the movie opens in an unusual way.

How come the outsider in every movie drives such a cool car?

How did the script change during the filmmaking process?

They all talk about working with director Scott Speer.

How the shoot was very cold.

They talk about memorable moments from filming.

How do the actors like to work on set?

How many takes do they like to do?

What TV show would they like to guest star on and for Jason what TV show would he like to guest write?

Do they have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared them as a kid?

What do they collect?

Do they own any movie or TV show props?

What TV show have they watched all the way through more than once?

What got them into wanting to be part of the entertainment industry?



