‘Bellevue’ Trailer and Posters Unveil the Anna Paquin-Led Crime Series

Though WGN America announced that it would no longer be pursuing original content (despite finding critical success and solid fanbases for shows like Outsiders and Underground), the channel is not done with scripted series altogether. It has recently acquired Bellevue, a crime drama starring Anna Paquin that is set to run for eight hourlong episodes.

A new first look and posters for Bellevue released today show what looks like a fairly boilerplate “small town, big crime” story where the lead detective is a troubled rogue who has trouble managing her personal life, but who is nevertheless an excellent investigator. Oh and of course, she also has a dark presence fro her past who resurfaces and begins threatening her again.

Just because the story is familiar, though, doesn’t meant that Bellevue won’t be an engaging new telling of it. Paquin is always good, and the series also stars Allen Leech (Downton Abbey) as her character’s ex-partner and high school sweetheart. The crime also revolves around a transgender teen, which makes the material current, but it will be interesting to see how the show deals with that material. Of note, Paquin is also serving as an EP on the series alongside co-creators and showrunners Jane Maggs (The Offering) and Adrienne Mitchell (Bomb Girls). Check out the first look below:

Here’s the official synopsis; the series will premiere Tuesday, January 23rd at 10 p.m. on WGN America:

The gripping and eerie original series is set against the backdrop of a small town with big secrets. Twenty years ago, the murder of a young woman traumatized the community of “Bellevue.” Now, the killer is back. Or is he/she? When a high school hockey star, who is wrestling with his gender identity, goes missing and all signs point to foul play, Detective Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) must unravel all the pieces to this gripping mystery before her own life falls apart. As the case pulls her further away from her family, she is also confronted by a mysterious person from her past with disturbing answers to lingering questions and a terrifying need to play mind games. Along the way, Annie must navigate a complicated relationship with her on again, off again ex, Eddie (Allen Leech) and her boss on the force, Chief Peter Welland (Shawn Doyle).