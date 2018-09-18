‘Ben 10’ Giveaway: Win the New ‘Omni-Tricked’ DVD and Some of the Coolest Toys Around

0

What’s better than having alien superpowers? Having 10 alien superpowers! We also would have accepted “Winning Collider’s Ben 10 Giveaway” as an answer, because we’re giving away the new Ben 10: Omni-Tricked DVD along with some awesome toys courtesy of Cartoon Network and Playmates Toys!

The new reboot for the world-famous Man of Action franchise may have taken Ben Tennyson and his family back to square one when it comes to his alien superpowers and the mysterious Omnitrix, but things got a little more serious for the fun-loving title hero in the “Omni-Tricked” special. That four-part mini-movie is the main feature of this new DVD, but you’ll also find 16 action-packed episodes following Ben and his family as they go on an adventurous cross-country road trip. And while this new DVD provides hours of entertainment, we’re sweetening the deal by including Playmates Toys’ “Ben 10: Alien Creation Chamber” and “Ben 10: Omni-Launch Battle Figures” as well. Read on to find out how you can enter!

Check out the Ben 10: Omni-Tricked trailer below:

Ben’s got a new 11th alien that’s stronger than Four-Arms, faster than XLR8, and can shoot lasers more powerful than Heatblast! Can you guess who it is?

In the new DVD, available today, you’ll get to watch Ben & Co.’s adventures all over again. That includes 16 eleven-minute episodes and the four-part, 44-minute special, “Omni-Tricked.” Did some of your favorites make the cut? Check out the titles below to find out!

Ben 10: Omni-Tricked DVD:

1. Hole in 10

2. Recipe for Disaster

3. Rustbucket RIP

4. Freaky Gwen Ben

5. Ben 24hrs

6. Bright Lights, Black Hearts

7. Don’t Laze Me, Bro

8. Don’t Let the Bass Drop

9. Bad Penny

10. Zombozo-Land

11. Forgeti

12. Max to the Max

13. Cutting Corners

14. Xingo

15. Scared Silly

16. Need for Speed

17. Omni-Tricked (44-Minute Special)

It’s a super-fun DVD that’s got a great collection of stand-out episodes from the series, all of which are leading up to the more serious turn in the Omni-Tricked special. But if you want to play along with Ben’s increasingly crazy transformations, you’re going to need some new gear!

For a look at the incredible new toys available from Playmates Toys, check out the commercial for the Ben 10 “Alien Creation Chamber” and “Omni-Launch Battle Figures” below!

Check out the all new Ben 10 Alien Creation Chamber from Playmates Toys! The power of alien creation is in your hands! Create your own custom 3” mini figures by mixing and matching alien body parts! The set comes with 4 figures to mix and match, including Heatblast, Four Arms, Wildvine and Grey Matter! (additional figures sold separately)

I have it on good authority (ie, my friend’s 7-year-old son) that these epic toys provide hours of imaginative and creative fun that will let you control Ben’s own transformations even better than Ben himself! And with the holidays right around the corner, this would make a solid combo gift for the Ben 10 fan in your life.

Here’s how you can get your hands on both the DVD and the Creation Chamber and some of the battle figures!

Best of luck Ben 10 fans!