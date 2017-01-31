Collider Heroes: Ben Affleck Won’t Direct ‘The Batman’; Bryan Singer to Direct ‘X-Men’ Pilot

-
Welcome to the 93rd Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, Amy Dallen and David Griffin. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday January 31st, 2017):
- Ben Affleck is Not Directing The Batman
- Bryan Singer to Direct the X-Men TV Show Pilot
- Minor Mutations
- Is Elysia Rotaru in The Inhumans?
- Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph are Cast as Cloak and Dagger
- Jerome is Back in Gotham
- Mantis Confirmed for Shooting in Avengers: Infinity War
- Miles Morales Will Be Spider-Man in Animated Film
- Andy Serkis Joins Black Panther
- Twitter Questions