Collider Heroes: Ben Affleck Won’t Direct ‘The Batman’; Bryan Singer to Direct ‘X-Men’ Pilot

Welcome to the 93rd Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, Amy Dallen and David Griffin. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday January 31st, 2017):

Ben Affleck is Not Directing The Batman

Bryan Singer to Direct the X-Men TV Show Pilot

Minor Mutations

Is Elysia Rotaru in The Inhumans?

Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph are Cast as Cloak and Dagger

Jerome is Back in Gotham

Mantis Confirmed for Shooting in Avengers: Infinity War

Miles Morales Will Be Spider-Man in Animated Film

Andy Serkis Joins Black Panther