More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Heroes: Ben Affleck Won’t Direct ‘The Batman’; Bryan Singer to Direct ‘X-Men’ Pilot

by      5 hours ago

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Welcome to the 93rd Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett,  Amy Dallen and David Griffin. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday January 31st, 2017):

  • Bryan Singer to Direct the X-Men TV Show Pilot
  • Minor Mutations
  • Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph are Cast as Cloak and Dagger
  • Jerome is Back in Gotham
  • Miles Morales Will Be Spider-Man in Animated Film
  • Twitter Questions
batman-v-superman-dawn-of-justice-ben-affleck

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Recap: "Hot Potato Soup" - Koenig Returns!
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News