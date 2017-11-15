Heroes: Ben Affleck Looking to Segue Out of Playing Batman; New ‘Deadpool 2′ Teaser

On this 196th episode of Heroes (November 14, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett and special guest John Rocha to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:
- Justice League spoiler free review with Schnepp and Rocha
- Deadpool 2 teaser is here
- Comic Pull List
- Minor Mutations:
- Ben Affleck looking to segue out of portraying Batman
- Sebastian Stan sort of confirms Steve Rogers is Nomad
- Hulu’s Runaways gets some posters before premiere next week.
- Prof Pyg is now in Gotham
- CW’s Crisis on Earth X is almost here
- J.K. Simmons confirms work on Justice League sequel script
- Justice League red carpet premiere has Shazam and Billy Batson together!
- The Inhumans hits a new ratings low for the series finale
- The Disaster Artist has a post-credits scene
- Brett Ratner and Ratpac out of Wonder Woman 2
- Gotham by Gaslight trailer is out now
- Twitter Questions