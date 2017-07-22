Ben Affleck Insists He’s Still Batman at ‘Justice League’ SDCC Panel

0

I really really want Justice League to be good.

I’m the guy who’s watched Batman v Superman four times (don’t ask) – and after the fourth viewing, I almost Stockholm’ed’ myself into liking it. BvS is such an interesting and personal misfire, a film that both dares to deconstruct its superheroes while at the same time setting them up for a ‘bazillion’ sequels, a film that positions Superman as both a Christ-like Messiah and a Selfish Randian Objectivist, and a film where the hero (Batman) and villain (Lex) both have the exact same motivation (i.e. a fear of an all-powerful being and the power he holds). Surmise to say – it’s a really weird (and slightly confused) film.

So I was especially interested to see how Zack Snyder would tackle not two superheroes, but now a whole quintet of them. Would he continue down this deconstructionist Watchmen-esque path? Or would he feel pressured to shift to a more comedic and lighter Marvel-esque template? Of course – recent horrific personal developments have put everything into doubt – Joss Whedon now at the helm of finishing Snyder’s work. Yet the question of just what Justice League is still remains.

At Comic Con this morning, stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher took to Hall H and premiered exclusive new footage of the latest DCEU flick, providing a glimpse into what the tone and feel of Justice League may be… Bullet point highlights below.

Affleck addresses rumors of his Batman future: “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.” He says he’s super excited to be part of this series. “I would be an Ape on the ground for Matt Reeves. Let alone Batman.” He doesn’t ever say he’s not leaving though…

Gadot – “Wonder Woman stands for everything that is good. There’s nothing not to love about her.”

They debut a new trailer. Watch it here, if you haven’t already.

On when the cast found out they’ll be part of the Justice League: Gadot – “I was at the airport when I found out I was playing Wonder Woman. I started screaming when I found out.” Miller – “I was eating fish when Snyder gave me a call… I said hold on, let me finish my fish… “ Fisher was shocked when he got the news, couldn’t stop from cursing at the top of his lungs in public. Ben Affleck was immediately in for Batman when Snyder told him, “You’ll get to fight Superman.”

Miller on fitting in as the new guy of the team – “You just have to love yourself. And then hopefully people get used to you… But why am I the new guy?”

Fisher on the reshoots – “We just finished them up. Joss [Whedon] is a great guy. Snyder picked a great person to finish the film.”

A cute child asks, “When is Superman going to be in Justice League?” Momoa pulls no punches – “I don’t know if your parents showed you the last film but Superman is DEAD.” Gadot eases the poor child’s mind, promising there will be a lot of Superman in Justice League

Justice League opens in theaters everywhere November 17th.