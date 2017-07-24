Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Ben Affleck Says He’s Still Batman; ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

by      July 24, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, July 24th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • DC comic-con recap: Ben Affleck insists he’s still Batman; Aquaman footage shown; Flashpoint movie announced
  • Box Office Report
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

ben-affleck-justice-league

