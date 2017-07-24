Movie Talk: Ben Affleck Says He’s Still Batman; ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, July 24th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- DC comic-con recap: Ben Affleck insists he’s still Batman; Aquaman footage shown; Flashpoint movie announced
- Marvel comic-con recap: Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Captain Marvel will battle Skrulls in the 90s; Black Panther footage; Ant-Man and the Wasp casts Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne
- Box Office Report
- New comic-con trailer released for Justice League
- New trailer released for Thor: Ragnarok
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions