Affleck Bros and Netflix Could Come to the Rescue of ‘Triple Frontier’

Last month, we reported that J.C. Chandor’s Triple Frontier had pretty much fallen apart. A recent rewrite of the drug war drama had driven away stars Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum, which in turn lost the backing of Paramount Pictures. However, it seems all is not hopeless for Chandor’s film as Netflix (who else) looks like it could be stepping to the plate and bringing a couple of Oscar-winners with them.

According to Deadline, since Paramount dropped the film, conversations have been happing with several suitors, but Netflix is the most promising destination. Furthermore, if Netflix comes on board, it’s prepared to offer the lead roles left by Hardy and Tatum to Ben and Casey Affleck. If the Afflecks sign on, it would be their first film where they’ve co-starred since 1999’s 200 Cigarettes. Fellow Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who was previously on board, is still attached to co-star.

While Netflix signing on is a bit of a double-edged sword (unlike Amazon Studios, Netflix hasn’t really done the legwork to get its movies into theaters, instead opting to keep them largely on the streaming service), the movie existing is better than it not existing. Additionally, both Afflecks have really grown as actors over the past few decades, and Triple Frontier will certainly offer them rich material.

If Netflix does sign on and is able to wrangle Affleck and Affleck, Deadline says that the studio would like to begin production later this year. Ben Affleck will be seen later this year in Justice League (filming on The Batman probably won’t begin until 2018 at the earliest since director Matt Reeves isn’t expected to delve into production until he’s finished with War for the Planet of the Apes). Casey Affleck, meanwhile, is sticking with more indie fare. He plays a ghost in David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, which opens this summer.