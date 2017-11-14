Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Ben Affleck to Coolly Segue out of Batman Role

by      November 14, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday November 14th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Ben Affleck says he’s looking for a “cool way to segue out” of the DCU
  • James Bond 25 likely to land at Annapurna for domestic distribution
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
justice-league-gal-gadot-ben-affleck-ezra-miller

Image via Warner Bros.

