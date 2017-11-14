Movie Talk: Ben Affleck to Coolly Segue out of Batman Role

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday November 14th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Ben Affleck says he’s looking for a “cool way to segue out” of the DCU
- James Bond 25 likely to land at Annapurna for domestic distribution
- Opening This Week: Justice League
- Sony developing new Spider-Man spin-off: Morbius with Power Rangers writers
- The Greatest Showman: New trailer takes Hugh Jackman from scoundrel to superstar
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions