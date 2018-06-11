Ben Affleck and Director Gavin O’Connor to Reteam for Sports Drama ‘The Has-Been’

0

The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor and his star Ben Affleck are looking to work together again. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is trying to close a deal on Brad Ingelsby spec script The Has-Been. Per Deadline, “It centers on a former basketball all-star, who has lost his wife and family foundation in a struggle with addiction. He attempts to regain his soul and salvation by becoming the coach of a disparate ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater.” O’Connor would direct with Affleck playing the former basketball star.

This sounds ridiculously corny. I also had to make sure this wasn’t the plot of the 2001 Keanu Reeves movie Hardball, and while it’s different enough, you still have a lead character helping out a scrappy group of “ethnically mixed” kids on his road to redemption.

Affleck will product alongside Jennifer Todd, Mark Ciardi and Gordon Grey, and O’Connor and Ingelsby are expected to produce as well. Affleck is currently starring in J.C. Chandor’s Triple Frontier, and he’s still expected to star in a sequel to The Accountant with O’Connor directing. O’Connor is also attached to direct Suicide Squad 2, so it will be interesting to which of these projects gets to the starting line first.

If you’re looking for the title “The Batman” in Deadline’s article, you won’t find them. And as Affleck continues putting non-Batman projects on his plate, it seems more and more likely that his time as the Caped Crusader has come to an end. While no one wants to go so far as to make it official, it seems like Matt Reeves’ The Batman will move on from Affleck, who is associated with the unpopular Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and start from scratch, which is probably for the best for everyone involved.