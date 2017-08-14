Movie Talk: Ben Affleck Talks ‘Justice League’ Directors and DCEU

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday August 14th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Tom Cruise injured on set of Mission Impossible 6

Ben Affleck calls Justice League interesting movie by 2 directors; says DCEU is getting it right

Sony drops Bad Boys For Life from schedule

Box Office Report

Leonardo DiCaprio to make Leonardo Da Vinci biopic at Paramount

Maz Kanata to have even smaller role in The Last Jedi

Mail Bag