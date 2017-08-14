Movie Talk: Ben Affleck Talks ‘Justice League’ Directors and DCEU

Facebook Messenger

by      August 14, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday August 14th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Ben Affleck calls Justice League interesting movie by 2 directors; says DCEU is getting it right
  • Box Office Report
  • Leonardo DiCaprio to make Leonardo Da Vinci biopic at Paramount
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via Warner Bros.

