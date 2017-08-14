Movie Talk: Ben Affleck Talks ‘Justice League’ Directors and DCEU

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday August 14th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Tom Cruise injured on set of Mission Impossible 6
- Ben Affleck calls Justice League interesting movie by 2 directors; says DCEU is getting it right
- Sony drops Bad Boys For Life from schedule
- Box Office Report
- Leonardo DiCaprio to make Leonardo Da Vinci biopic at Paramount
- Maz Kanata to have even smaller role in The Last Jedi
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions