Movie Talk: Ben Affleck’s ‘The Batman’ Cameo Nixed by Matt Reeves?

On today’s Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- According to Revenge of the Fans, Ben Affleck wanted to cameo in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, but the director nixed the idea.
- Exclusive: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s director of photography Robert Richardson tells Collider’s Adam Chitwood that Quentin Tarantino‘s movie is “spooky” and “playful”.
- Deadline is reporting that Julius Avery has been tapped by Fox to write and direct a Flash Gordon remake.
- Variety reports that Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O’Connell are attached to star in another retelling of the Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow story titled Love Is a Gun for Spanish helmer Kiké Maillo.
- THR is reporting that Warner Bros. has hired IT‘s Andy Muschietti to direct a live-action version of the anime classic Attack on Titan.