Movie Talk: Ben Affleck Will Not Direct ‘The Batman;’ ‘Avatar’ Scripts Are Done

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 31st, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Ben Affleck will not direct The Batman
- James Cameron confirms Avatar scripts are done, production begins in August
- Opening this week
- Final trailer released for Beauty and the Beast
- Director Chad Stahelski planning Highlander trilogy
- Mel Gibson offered role in Daddy’s Home 2 with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg
- C3PO and R2D2
- Directors and Screenplays
- Twitter questions