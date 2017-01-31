More Collider
Movie Talk: Ben Affleck Will Not Direct ‘The Batman;’ ‘Avatar’ Scripts Are Done

by      6 hours ago

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 31st, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • James Cameron confirms Avatar scripts are done, production begins in August
  • Opening this week
  • Director Chad Stahelski planning Highlander trilogy
  • Mel Gibson offered role in Daddy’s Home 2 with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg
  • C3PO and R2D2
  • Directors and Screenplays
  • Twitter questions
