Sir Ben Kingsley on ‘Operation Finale’ and the Proper Way to Play a Monster

Operation Finale is a white-knuckle thriller that also just happens to be based on a true story. Director Chris Weitz helms the story of Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac), who—along with a crack team of fellow Mossad and Shin Bet agents—tracked down and captured the war criminal Adolf Eichmann (Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley) years after he helped manufacture the Holocaust. The film features a few fantastic supporting performances—including Nick Kroll taking a break from comedy, and up-and-comer Haley Lu Richardson as a teenager hiding her Judaism from a Nazi boyfriend (Joe Alwyn)—but the rising tension between Isaac and Kingsley is a sight to behold, worth the price of admission alone.

Recently, I got the chance to sit down with Kingsley in New York City. The iconic actor gave me a brief but fascinating masterclass in character theory—never tell Ben Kingsley his character is lying—and discussed the ways he avoided painting the real-life figure of Adolph Eichmann as a cartoon madman, and why. We also talked about finding chemistry with frequent scene partner Oscar Isaac and exactly why an actor never discusses that chemistry on set.

