Ben Mendelsohn on ‘Robin Hood’ and What He “Borrowed” From Set

0

-

With director Otto Bathurst’s (Peaky Blinders) Robin Hood opening in theaters this week, I recently sat down with Ben Mendelsohn to talk about the retelling of the classic story. During the interview, he talked about how this film is different from any previous version of Robin Hood, what he may have “borrowed” from set, what the last few years have been like bouncing from cool project to cool project, and more.

In the second half of the interview, Mendelsohn played “Ice Breakers,” a fun game that includes topics like which TV show you would want to guest star on, your favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, the film that scared you as a kid, what you collect, the movie/TV show props you own, your phone’s background photo, and more. I’ve found the game always leads to learning some fun stuff about the people we interview and this one was no different. For example, did you know Ben Mendelsohn thinks the best opening to any film is 2001 and that he loves Game of Thrones?

Check out what he had to say in the player above and look for more interviews all week. Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton as Robin Hood, Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Ben Mendelsohn:

How in this version the sheriff is not going after the Robin Hood’s

How this version is a big movie filled with extras and fun costumes.

Which of his outfits did he “borrow” from set?

What have the last few years been like for him bouncing from cool project to cool project?

What TV show would he like to guest star on?

What’s his favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

Does he have a theory on how Game of Thrones will end?

What does he collect?

Does he own any movie or TV show props?

What’s his background photo on his phone?

What’s the most he’s spent on sneakers or shoes?

Here’s the official synopsis for Robin Hood: