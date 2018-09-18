Ben Mendelsohn on His New Netflix Movie & His Best Tip for Filmmakers

0

-

There’s a good chance you may have seen Ben Mendelsohn in a villainous role recently; perhaps playing Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or in Ready Player One as Sorrento. Sure Mendelsohn has a knack for playing characters with less noble agendas – I highly recommend Animal Kingdom and Starred Up if you haven’t seen them – but Mendelsohn is also an actor of great range and that’s on display full force in director Nicole Holofcener‘s new film, The Land of Steady Habits.

Mendelsohn leads the film as Anders Hill. He’s going through a mid-life crisis of sorts and opts to leave his job and his marriage behind. Why does he do this? What exactly is he looking for? Anders doesn’t really know and The Land of Steady Habits follows him as he explores this newfound freedom and discovers (or rediscovers) the things that are most important to him.

While in Toronto for the film’s big debut at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, I was lucky enough to sit down with Mendelsohn for an extended chat. Not only did we talk about making The Land of Steady Habits and his experience working with standouts Thomas Mann and Charlie Tahan, but Mendelson also discussed his take on work ethics, particularly the importance of giving every single moment of your career everything you’ve got. You can catch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article. There’s also a handy breakdown of everything we discussed below if you’d like to check that out.

The Land of Steady Habits also stars Edie Falco, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, and Elizabeth Marvel. The film is available to watch on Netflix right now.

Ben Mendelsohn: