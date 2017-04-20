Ben Wheatley and Armie Hammer on ‘Free Fire’ and ‘Freakshift’

0

With Free Fire opening this weekend, I recently sat down with director Ben Wheatley and Armie Hammer to talk about the film. During the interview they talked about the challenges of trying to pull off a 90 minute non-stop movie, what it was like working with Sharlto Copley, how they pre-lit the warehouse before shooting began, and more. In addition, Hammer talked about trolling fans about Green Lantern and gave an update on a possible Man From U.N.C.L.E. sequel.

If you’re not familiar with Free Fire, the film takes place in 1970s Boston and it’s about an arms deal that goes completely wrong. It’s also a ton of fun from beginning to end and loaded with an all-star cast made up of Brie Larson, Sam Riley, Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor, Babou Ceesay, Enzo Cilenti, Michael Smiley, Noah Taylor, Tom Davis, Mark Monero and Patrick Bergin. While I know Free Fire is not for everyone, if the idea of an almost 90-minute gun battle loaded with colorful characters where no one has any control interests you, I strongly recommend checking it out next weekend. You’ll definitely laugh and see an epic shootout. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Check out what Ben Wheatley and Armie Hammer had to say in the video above. Below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Ben Wheatley and Armie Hammer:

What do I need to do to get a Man From U.N.C.L.E. sequel?

The challenges of trying to pull off a 90 minute non-stop movie.

Hammer talks about why it was a great filming experience.

How they pre-lit the warehouse before shooting began.

They talk about working with Sharlto Copley and “Vernon”.

How much is Hammer enjoying trolling fans about Green Lantern?

Here’s the Free Fire synopsis via A24: