Ben Wheatley Set to Chomp Brains and Brexit with Zombie Satire Series ‘Generation Z’

Ben Wheatley is making his return to TV to take on U.K. politics and the walking dead at the same time. The High Rise filmmaker has been tapped by Britain’s Channel to write and direct a six-episode series titled Generation Z, a darkly comedic horror satire that follows a zombie outbreak in a Brexit-divided nation.

Here’s a pretty expansive synopsis courtesy of Deadline:

The future looks bleak for today’s youth – seemingly-endless austerity, astronomical house prices, insurmountable student debt, a political system which appears intent on destroying itself… And to add insult to injury, their hard-earned taxes are being eaten up by the old – smug, self-satisfied, small-minded, “Little Englander” pensioners whose remaining sole purpose in life is to make it a misery for everyone else. – In a small British town, tensions come to a head when a mysterious military convoy crashes outside the Sunnywise Retirement Home. The vehicles were carrying a toxic substance, which, as a result of the crash, leaks into the local environment and infects the residents of the retirement community. The symptoms of this infection quickly manifest – an overwhelming appetite for raw flesh. They’re old, they’re angry and they’re on the rampage. As the military scrambles to control the outbreak and keep everything out of the media spotlight, a group of regular teenagers find themselves in the thick of the battle against these flesh-eating baby boomers.

Wheatley’s no stranger to TV—he directed three chapters of the CBS All Access series Strange Angel this year and helmed a few Doctor Who episodes in 2014—but this marks his first original project for the small screen. The filmmaker’s wild action-comedy 2016 Free Fire with Brie Larson and Armie Hammer is one of the more clever movies of the last few years, so I’m pretty down to see what Wheatley can do with his eye on zombie-themed satire. (He’s currently working on an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier‘s Gothic classic Rebecca for Netflix.)

Seeing as how Generation Z is headed to Channel 4 first you have to assume it’ll be a while before it lands in the states, assuming, of course, people don’t get mad without seeing it first and cancel it like The Hunt. Modern times!