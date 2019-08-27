Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Louis Wain’ Biopic First-Look Image Includes Claire Foy & Cat

0

The first image from the Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy-starring biopic Louis Wain is here. Louis Wain will tell the life story of early 20th-century English artist Louis Wain, who is best known for his paintings of cats. Prepare yourself because you now have more than one prestige drama involving cats that you need to keep track of, folks.

The first image released as production on Louis Wain gets underway features Cumberbatch and Foy in their gorgeous, era-appropriate costumes and a very cute cat. As many of us are wont to do when faced with a precious little fur baby, Cumberbatch’s Wain and Foy, as Wain’s wife Emily, regard a cat wandering around their yard with a mix of emotions ranging from curiosity to wonder. If this first photo released by StudioCanal (one of the studios backing Louis Wain) is any indicator, we might have a truly charming biopic on our hands.

Benedict Cumberbatch ✅

Claire Foy ✅

Cats ✅

Your first look at LOUIS WAIN, now in production 😺 pic.twitter.com/srZ7oNtg3T — STUDIOCANALUK (@StudiocanalUK) August 27, 2019

According to Variety, Louis Wain has recently added Vox Lux actor Stacy Martin and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) in addition to Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Sherlock) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), who will all portray Wain’s eccentric sisters. The actresses join an already formidable cast led by Cumberbatch and Foy but also including Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), and Asim Choudry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch).

Louis Wain will tell the story of the titular artist’s life in all of its whimsy and joy while also exploring the various obstacles he had to overcome, too. The movie is directed and co-written by Will Sharpe, who has previously worked with Cumberbatch on the hit TV series Sherlock. Amazon Studios will handle the Louis Wain released in the U.S. and StudioCanal will take over for the international side of the release plan.

The official synopsis for Louis Wain is: