Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Charming Alcoholic in the First ‘Patrick Melrose’ Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming series Patrick Melrose is now available for you to enjoy, and if you’re the sort of person who likes Benedict Cumberbatch being quirky, then enjoy it you will. It helps to be familiar with Edward St. Aubyn‘s novels focusing on the title character, an aristocratic playboy who struggles with substance abuse and childhood trauma. Cumberbatch is solid casting for this role and the new trailer shows exactly why.

Patrick Melrose, a five-part mini-series, will dedicate one hour to each of St. Aubyn’s books, adapted by BAFTA award-nominee David Nicholls, while traversing the 60s, 80s, and 2000s, and traveling from France, to New York, to Britain. Also starring Hugo Weaving, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anna Madeley, Allison Williams and Blythe Danner, Edward Berger‘s series is set to air on Sky Atlantic and Showtime later this year.

Check out the first trailer for Patrick Melrose below (via The Playlist):

Here’s the mini-series’ official synopsis: