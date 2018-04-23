Watch Benedict Cumberbatch Keep Tom Holland From Spoiling ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

0

Like all of you, I couldn’t be more excited to see Avengers: Infinity War. As a huge fan of what the Russo brothers did on Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, my expectations for Infinity War are probably a bit too lofty, but if anyone can pull this colossal movie off it’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and Kevin Feige with his amazing producing team at Marvel Studios.

With the movie set to world premiere tonight in Hollywood, over the weekend Marvel and Disney held a massive press junket with the stars and filmmakers here in Los Angeles. Since no one has seen the movie yet, doing the interviews was a bit unusual, so when I sat down with Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, I decided to use my limited time asking questions I knew they could answer. They talked about which Marvel movie they’ve been involved with was the hardest to shoot, which movie changed the most from script to screen, who ruined the most takes from laughing, which director asked for the most and least takes, which reshoots were the most intense, and more. Finally, towards the end of the interview, I tried to find out when the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel started filming…

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Avengers: Infinity War stars Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch:

What was it like filming their death scenes in Avengers: Infinity War?

Which Marvel movie that they’ve been involved with was the hardest to shoot?

Which actor in the Marvel universe ruined the most takes from laughing?

Which movie changed the most from script to screen?

Which movies reshoots were the most intense?

Which director asked for the most and least takes?

I try and find out when they start filming the Spider-Man Homecoming sequel.

