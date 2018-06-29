Benicio Del Toro on the Secret to Firing a Gun Without Blinking in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’

0

-

I loved the 2015 film Sicario. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and beautifully photographed by cinematographer Roger Deakins, the unsettling thriller was loaded with fantastic performances and an amazing score by Jóhann Jóhannsson. In addition, Taylor Sheridan’s excellent script kept audiences on the edge of their seat while also tackling serious real world issues about America’s war on the Mexican drug cartels. If you’ve never seen the film, I strongly recommend checking it out.

When I first heard they were making a sequel to Sicario, titled Sicario: Day of the Soldado, I’ll admit I was skeptical. But when they announced screenwriter Taylor Sheridan was returning to pen the script and both Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin were also involved, my fears subsided. After all, both Brolin and Del Toro are the types of actors that get offered a number of high-profile projects and wouldn’t come back unless the sequel was being done with the same care as the first film.

Now that I’ve seen the film, I’m happy to report the Sicario sequel, directed by Stefano Sollima, is extremely well made and features fantastic performances from all involved. And just like the first film, there are plenty of twists and turns you’re not expecting and a few moments that will have you gripping your seat. Trust me, if you enjoyed Sicario, you will absolutely enjoy the sequel.

When I sat down with Benicio Del Toro last week to discuss the film, he talked about whether he was nervous to make a sequel after the success of the first film, how the Soldado script was original and unpredictable, his secret to firing a gun without blinking, and he compares directors Denis Villeneuve to Stefano Sollima.

If you haven’t seen the Soldado trailers, the film picks up during an escalation of the drug war at the US-Mexico border after some terrorist activity in the United States. The film picks up with Del Toro’s revenge-fuelled Alejandro when he’s recruited once again by Brolin’s CIA operative Matt Graver to start a war between dueling cartels by kidnapping a Kingpin’s daughter (Isabela Moner). But when the mission is exposed, things get a little too dirty and then things start falling apart.

Check out what Benicio Del Toro had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. You can also watch the Sicario: Day of the Soldado trailer here.

Benicio Del Toro: