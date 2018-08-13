Benicio Del Toro Re-Teams with Oliver Stone for New York-Set Film ‘White Lies’

0

Director Oliver Stone is doing something a little different with his next picture, White Lies, which is said to be an “intimate” New York-set drama. Stone has written the script which will, according to Deadline, play out over three generations and “follow Jack, a child of divorce now repeating his parents’ mistakes in his own marriage and with his troubled son. Feeling trapped, he embarks on a lust-filled journey to free himself, but only becomes more lost. When he meets a woman whose life is the opposite of his own, he begins a journey of rediscovery.”

Benecio Del Toro has been cast in the lead role of Jack, with production beginning in New York in 2019. The Oscar-winning actor and the Oscar-winning director last worked together on 2012’s Savages, and have both recently been working on projects independently on Showtime. For Del Toro, it’s starring in Ben Stiller’s upcoming Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, while Stone produced The Putin Interviews for the premium network. Elsewhere, De Toro has recently had roles in some of the year’s biggest titles: Sicario 2: Day Of The Soledado, Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Stone’s last film, in 2016, was Snowden starring Joseph Gordon Levitt as whistleblower Edward Snowden. It’s more in line with what Stone has become known for — that is, investigating famous events and famous people through narrative film. He extended those interests with The Putin Interview, but White Lies seems like a move in a very different direction. Casting is currently underway and we’ll bring you more updates as they happen.