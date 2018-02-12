‘Benji’ Trailer Reveals Netflix Reboot of the Adorable Dog Franchise

0

Netflix has released a Benji trailer for a brand new reboot of the beloved dog-friendly franchise, and wouldn’t you know it, it’s downright adorable. The film hails from writer/director Brandon Camp, whose father Joe Camp created the original Benji in 1974. That film spawned a franchise that spanned several feature films about the lovable mutt, and they even created a TV series called Benji, Zax & the Alien Prince.

This new Benji is a modern retelling of that classic story, as it revolves around an orphaned dog who is found and rescued by two New Orleans school kids who strike up a friendship with the lovable pup. When the kids end up being kidnapped, it’s up to Benji to save the day.

If you love sappy dog stories, you already know this Benji reboot is for you. Moreover, one of the leads is played by Darby Camp, who broke out as the daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s character in the HBO series Big Little Lies. Here’s another weird thing: Benji is produced by Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions.

Check out the Benji movie trailer below. The film also stars Kiele Sanchez and Gabriel Bateman and will be available only on Netflix on March 16th.