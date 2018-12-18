Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The Witching Hour: Episode 21 – The Top 5 Horror Movies of 2018

by      December 18, 2018

0

witching-hour-logo-slice

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. This week, Haleigh and Perri run down their individual Top 5 horror movie lists of the year and discuss what they love about the movies. With almost no cross over between the lists, it’s a wide-ranging chat about the best of the year, including A Quiet PlaceHereditaryUpgrade, Suspiria and more.

Watch or listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below and click here to find us on iTunes. To stay up to date on all things Witching Hour, you can also follow us on Twitter at @HaleighFoutch and @PNemiroff or on Instagram at @HaystackMcGroovy and @pnemiroff, and keep up with the #ColliderWitchingHour hashtag.

Head over to the Collider Factory for more podcasts, and stay tuned next week for more of The Witching Hour.

For more of the best in 2018 horror movies, check out the links below.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Aquaman': James Wan on Making a Different Kind of DC Film
Tags

Latest News

Close