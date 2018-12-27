Perri Nemiroff’s Top 10 Films of 2018

0

This is my favorite time of year. We do get tons of opportunities to celebrate achievements in film throughout the year through reviews, interviews, features and more, but there’s something about the end of the year opportunity to take a step back and assess the overall landscape that truly fills my heart. Right about now there are likely countless “best of the year” lists flooding the web and while you may agree with some more than others, they’re all snapshots of where one individual’s mind-frame, interests and passions lie at that point in time. I love a good big screen thrill and applauding a box office hit as much as anyone, but more so than anything, I love reading about the movies that made a lasting, deeply personal impression.

The list you’ll find below are the movies that did just that for me this year. It’s a list of films that moved me for a variety of reasons from dedication to an existing franchise, to the thrill of seeing an original concept soar, to movies that can make a real difference in the world. These films all mean a lot to me so I hope you enjoy reading through my list, but I also hope you explore the wide variety of creative content that earned “top 10” honors this year and if you choose to make a list of your own, be proud and celebrate it!