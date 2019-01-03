Movie Talk: The Best Trailers of 2018 From ‘A Star Is Born’ to ‘The Lion King’

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- THR reports that Awkwafina is in talks to join Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in Jumanji 2.
- The panel reveals their best movie trailers of 2018.
- Illumination Entertainment released the latest trailer and poster for Secret Life of Pets 2 that introduces Daisy, a brand-new character voiced by Tiffany Haddish.
- Orion Pictures released a new trailer for the horror film The Prodigy that stars Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott.
- Bleecker Street has released a new trailer for Arctic starring Mads Mikkelsen as a man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash who must venture out into the unknown to survive.