0

Broadcast, cable and the box office have kept busy this year with a staggering stream of new releases, so there’s no shortage of great content to take in over the holiday. You can check out the best TV that’s on right now here or the best movies in theaters here, but if you’re looking for something new to stream right now, we’ve got you covered with the best Netflix movies and TV series of 2019 so far.

Netflix didn’t become the giant of streaming by taking it easy on content and Netflix’s 2019 haul is yet another overwhelming abundance of titles and familiar faces. So help with the endless scrolling that comes with all those options, the Collider staff voted on our picks for the best of the year, and in a testament to Netflix’s diversity of content, there’s something in just about every genre you could think of.

TV saw returning hits like Black Mirror, the end of the Netflix Marvel-verse, breakout newcomers like Russian Doll and When They See Us, the farewell of one of TV’s best horror comedies in Santa Clarita Diet Season 3, the bewildering return of The OA, animated wins (Love, Death and Robots and She-Ra, among them,) laugh-a-minute sketch comedy (I Think You Should Leave,) and pretty much everything in between.

If you’re in more of a movie mood, Netflix’s newest original films include everything from the A-list thrills of Triple Frontier to festival breakouts like The Perfection, a new Soderbergh film, and more of the streaming service’s in-house romantic comedies (including that viral Keanu Reeves moment from Always Be My Maybe) for some lighter fare.

Check out our picks for the best Netflix Originals of 2019 below, and if you don’t find what you’re looking for, be sure to head over to the Best Movies on Netflix and the Best TV Shows on Netflix.