15 Best 90s Kids Game Shows Ranked

0

Remember when the television landscape had game shows aimed at kids that actually featured kid contestants? If you do, you likely grew up during the 80s and 90s. For whatever reason, there doesn’t seem to be anywhere near the number of kids game shows today, so we decided to take a look back on the best ones the 90s had to offer. +1 to Nostalgia!

Here’s a little caveat before you dive into this ranked list: I’ll only be covering American kids game shows that were on the air from 1990 to 1999. Sorry to our international fans who were hoping to see Knightmare, A*mazing, Get Your Own Back, 50/50, The Adventure Game, Uh-Oh!, To Me… To You… and more I don’t even know about on this list; it wouldn’t be fair for me to rank them since I didn’t grow up with them. Feel free to let us know your favorites in the comments!

And now, before we get into the meaty part of the 15 Best 90s Kids Game Shows, let’s start with a pair of Honorable Mentions.