0

You don’t have to look far to find good action cinema these days. While studios remain firmly focused on their blockbusters, the DTV action market remains a booming industry of grizzled ass-kickers and action veterans. We got three MCU entries this year, and they all lived up to the franchise standard of stunning set pieces, Steven Spielberg returned to blockbuster filmmaking and took on his own legacy with the ambitious crowd-pleaser Ready Player One, and Christopher McQuarrie became the first director to return for a Mission: Impossible sequel with one of the greatest films in the franchise. And the year is far from over!

If you’re in the mood for car chases, fight scenes, and epic apocalyptic stakes, check out our picks for the best action movies of 2018 so far below. And if you’re looking for more of the year’s best be sure to check out the links below.