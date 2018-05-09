0

The action genre went through an interesting transition in the 90s. It still hadn’t quite reached the CGI-overload that would dominate the 21st century, but it was the last hurrah of practical effects. And yet despite the technical limitations of the era, the 90s were still packed with exhilarating, fun, and even thoughtful action movies that still resonate today.

We’ve run down the 27 best action movies of the 90s, and while there’s some diversity in the subgenres including sci-fi to Hong Kong to old-fashioned destruction, all of these films still hold-up and show that the 90s had something to offer to this exciting genre.

Check out our full list below and sound off in the comments if you think of any movies that deserved to make the cut.