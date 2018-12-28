Best Actors, Director, Villain, and More of 2018

0

We’ve come to the end of the year, so that means its time to dole out the superlatives. These aren’t my picks for who I think will be nominated for Oscars (although the Academy’s glaring disdain for broad comedies means they’ll always overlook performances like Jesse Plemons in Game Night), but really just who stood out for me in a variety of categories.

As always, we have our standard acting and directing categories, and if you want to check out picks for Best Cinematography and Best Scores, I highly recommend reading Adam Chitwood’s list. I’ve also included lighter categories like Best Villain and Best Action Scene among others. I’m sure you’ll disagree with some or all of my choices! Enjoy!