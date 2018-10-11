For Your Consideration: Episode 7 – Best Actress Predictions

0

Welcome to For Your Consideration, the Collider show that breaks down awards season with hosts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider. This week’s episode breaks down the Best Actress category, which is pretty loaded this year, and likely to feature a few fresh faces alongside some familiar names. Here’s how things played out…

The Best Actress race is wide open this year, as the only surefire lock at this stage seems to be Lady Gaga, who is absolutely excellent in A Star Is Born, though her critics would argue that she’s simply playing a variation of herself, and the role isn’t much of a stretch. That may be so, but there’s no denying the power of that performance, and all three FYC hosts seemed to be in agreement there.

Scott is a big believer that this could be Glenn Close‘s year, and while Perri agrees that a nomination for her turn in The Wife is likely, she still hasn’t seen the movie, and neither has Jeff. They’ll rectify that before they check back in on this category down the line. Jeff just feels like he’s heard the Glenn Close talk before, and the movie may be too small to gain traction in such a competitive year.

All three FYC hosts think Melissa McCarthy is a strong bet for playing Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me? It’s said to be a transformative role for McCarthy, and that transformation may be impossible to ignore. Scott and Jeff also think that Viola Davis is a strong contender for Widows, which they expect to be a hit with critics and audiences alike.

From there, it gets murky. Jeff and Perri think that newcomer Yalitza Aparicio will make the cut thanks to overall support for Roma, but Scott fears that she’ll lack support from the Academy’s actor’s branch, arguing that they may be more likely to reward Toni Collette or Emily Blunt for their maternal performances in the genre films Hereditary and A Quiet Place, respectively.

Finally, Perri thinks that The Favourite star Olivia Colman could steal a Lead Actress nomination, even though some Oscar experts think she’d fare better in the supporting category, even though that category could boast heavy hitters like Amy Adams (Vice) and Claire Foy (First Man). Jeff also warns his co-hosts not to write off Felicity Jones, who plays Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex. Jones has been nominated once before and the documentary RBG could be up for an Oscar itself, so perhaps voters will vote for the role rather than the performance? With the whole Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, it’s possible that Hollywood could rally around all things related to RBG.

In the end, Scott, Perri and Jeff come to a compromise regarding their predictions, so tune in to see where they settled.