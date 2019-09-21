0

Though most people are of the opinion—and rightly so—that Batman: The Animated Series remains the best animated adaptation of the Dark Knight to date, there is a wealth of other cartoon series that have featured the Caped Crusader over the years. In fact, since Batman’s animated debut in 1968, there have been over a dozen different versions of Gotham’s vigilante in cartoon form; some you may be more familiar with than others. That’s where we come in.

We’ve put together a list of Batman’s greatest animated adaptations over the last 50 years along with a brief breakdown of each series’ strengths and weaknesses. Say you’re a fan of the 1960s live-action show Batman starring Adam West but you’re looking for a cartoon version of it, or that you love Batman but would be thrilled to see him team up with some of the other heroes from the DC Universe. Or maybe you just want something else that you haven’t figured out yet. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the “Best Batman Cartoons Other Than Batman: The Animated Series” below: