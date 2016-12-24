Batman Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

0

[Note: This article was initially published at a prior date, but in an effort to highlight Collider’s original content, has been bumped up to the front page and updated with the inclusion of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.]

While one could make an argument for the optimism of Superman, the youth of Spider-Man, or the ambition of Iron Man, it’s pretty cut and dry that the most popular superhero of all time is Batman. He’s a character our popular culture has been drawn to time and time again, and with nine feature films devoted to the Dark Knight, he’s certainly the most prolific. Which is why I decided to revisit each of the previous Batman films and rank them, from worst to best.

Batman is a character who’s given us some of the best superhero movies of all time, and some of the worst, with the tone and approach varying wildly over the last few decades. It’s fascinating to see how the same character can be interpreted so differently, and to be honest, after rewatching all of these movies I could certainly make an argument that each one has merit in one way or another. So without further ado, let’s get down to it.