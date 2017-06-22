5 Great Cannibal Movies to Expand Your Flesh-Hungry Horizons

0

For most folks, the phrase “cannibal movie” conjures the image of two things: Hannibal Lecter’s mask-clad visage, hungry for some liver with chianti and fava beans, or for the more horror-inclined, a horde of amazonian tribesman swarming a ravaged body. Hannibal is the most famous people-eater in the world, and Italian exploitationists like Ruggero Deodato and Joe D’Amato own the genre, but if you dig a little deeper there is so much more gruesome fun to be had.

In the name of broadening your horror horizons, I’ve compiled a list of the best alternative cannibal films that aren’t set in the jungle and don’t feature a man with ironically rhyming name. From suburban horror comedy to artsy erotica, and a few too nebulous to slap a label on, if you’re looking for an offbeat cannibal film, you can’t go wrong with these delectable suggestions. Bon Appetite!