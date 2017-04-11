12 Best Car Chases from ‘Bullitt’ to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

0

There have been plenty of car chases throughout film history, but it’s only been in the past few decades that the art of putting one together has really come alive. When you see the best of the best, you become aware of the level of artistry, not just from the talented stunt drivers who make these feats possible, but also from the skilled directors who know how to keep a firm handle on the geography of the chase. When done right, car chases can be an exhilarating, unforgettable element of a film.

To mark the upcoming release of The Fate of the Furious, the latest in a franchise that’s all about the cars, we’re running down our 12 favorite car chases. Did your favorite make the cut? Read on.