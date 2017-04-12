Top 5 Charlize Theron Performances: Tough as Nails

0

Charlize Theron has shown remarkable perseverance in her career. Rather than sticking to only one kind of role, she always finds the humanity and toughness in complex characters, always digging deeper to find surprising layers. She can easily fire off a wry, sardonic one-liner or break your heart with desperation. Theron continues to take on surprising roles, and when she gets a worthwhile character, she always makes the most of her performance.

With the release of her new film The Fate of the Furious on the way, we’re looking back at her top five performances.