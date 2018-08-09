The Best Comedies of 2018 So Far

0

Need a laugh? Who doesn’t these days. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of killer comedy movies out there to boost the spirits. But if you’re looking for something fresh and new, you’ll want to turn to the crop of comedies that landed in theaters (or on streaming devices) this year.

The good news is it’s been a pretty solid year for comedy so far, and one with a lot of variety in the mix. Netflix’s so-called summer of love brought the romantic comedy back in a big way with the sleeper cultural phenomena Set It Up, Marvel and Fox brought big humor to blockbuster superheroes with Deadpool 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the sex comedy got a gender-bent, pro-sex update with the hilarious coming-of-age comedy Blockers. And that’s just for starters. For more recommendations, check out our full list of the best comedies of 2018 below, and sound off in the comments with your favorites.