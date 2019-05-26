The Best Comedy Series & TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now

0

We all need a laugh sometimes. There’s a reason why sitcoms are always in syndication and topping streaming metrics — everyone loves to kick back, have some giggles and hang out with their favorite comedic actors for a while.

Good news for those of you looking for some humor, Amazon Prime Video’s has some of the all-time best comedy series of all time, from classics to the latest critical hits, satires, sitcoms, sketches and everything in between. Their library includes bonafide all-timers like Parks and Rec and Frasier, mini-series, Amazon’s best streaming originals (including the awards darling Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and current trending twitter obsession Fleabag), and pretty much everything you need for an easy laugh on demand.

Check out the best comedy series and TV shows on Amazon right now in the list below, and if you decided you’re looking for something else, head over to our comprehensive list of the Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime.