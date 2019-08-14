Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Disney’s 9 Most Wicked Animated Villains

by      August 14, 2019

0

best-disney-villains-sliceDisney Animation excels at a lot of things – fantastic world building, top-tier artwork, and some of the catchiest songs in the world – but the studio’s crowning achievement may just be the exceptional catalogue of villains built up over the last six decades. It’s commonly said that a story is only as strong as it’s antagonist, so it’s no surprise that the foremost leader in children’s storytelling has a pantheon of iconic villainy.

Before we go forward, a few things to keep in mind about the list below:

  • We’re sticking to Disney Animated Classics, so that means no live-action and no Pixar (sorry, Lotso).
  • This list is not ranked, but compiled in chronological order.
  • Finally, this is in no way a comprehensive, definitive, or ultimate list. Disney animation has churned out more than 50 films in as many years, and a stunning amount of them are downright excellent, so these are just the staff’s personal favorite standouts.

Without further ado, check out our picks for the best Disney villains below.

Related Content
Previous Article
Does the ‘Last Christmas’ Trailer Give Away a Major Twist?
Next Article
U.S. Trailer for ‘Parasite’ Promises a Twisted New Vision from Director Bong…
Tags

Latest News

Close